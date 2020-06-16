Amenities
4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 Available 07/01/20 Townhouse for Rent - Attractive tile flooring throughout downstairs. Upgraded kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, & stainless appliances. Room for counter seating as well as separate dining area. Living room has vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Spacious west facing patio for entertaining outdoors w/ views toward the hills.
Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, & large 6 paneled closet w/ built ins. Master bath has tiled floors & counters w/ tub & shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. The other with carpet & built ins in the closet. Second upstairs bath has tiled counters & floors with a tub & shower.
Laundry facilities located in the spacious 2 car attached garage. The Complex offers sparkling pool & spa.
Available July 1
(RLNE3402626)