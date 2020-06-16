All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173

4175 Porte De Palmas · (619) 296-6699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4175 Porte De Palmas, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 Available 07/01/20 Townhouse for Rent - Attractive tile flooring throughout downstairs. Upgraded kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, & stainless appliances. Room for counter seating as well as separate dining area. Living room has vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Spacious west facing patio for entertaining outdoors w/ views toward the hills.
Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, & large 6 paneled closet w/ built ins. Master bath has tiled floors & counters w/ tub & shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. The other with carpet & built ins in the closet. Second upstairs bath has tiled counters & floors with a tub & shower.

Laundry facilities located in the spacious 2 car attached garage. The Complex offers sparkling pool & spa.
Available July 1

(RLNE3402626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 have any available units?
4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 have?
Some of 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 does offer parking.
Does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 has a pool.
Does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 have accessible units?
No, 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4175 Porte De Palmas Dr. #173?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity