4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

La Jolla Colony 2BR / 2Ba AVAILABLE NOW!! - Meticulous 2/bed 2/bath condo located in the La Jolla Colony development. This is a lower unit an is conveniently located on the corner with easy access and no stairs. A small front patio is a wonderful space to enjoy a barbeque or cup of coffee. The master bedroom also has a patio with a small storage closet. The complex includes 2 pools with spa, has visitor and street parking. La Jolla Colony has easy access to public transportation, grocery shopping and schools.

Rent includes water and trash. Background and credit check required.



Available Now!



This unit includes:



-New carpet

-Tile throughout main living areas

-Fireplace

-Full-sized washer and dryer in the unit

-Newer appliances: Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven/stove

-All appliances included

-Two car attached garage with direct access



No smoking or pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4655771)