Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128

4145 Porte De Merano · No Longer Available
Location

4145 Porte De Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
La Jolla Colony 2BR / 2Ba AVAILABLE NOW!! - Meticulous 2/bed 2/bath condo located in the La Jolla Colony development. This is a lower unit an is conveniently located on the corner with easy access and no stairs. A small front patio is a wonderful space to enjoy a barbeque or cup of coffee. The master bedroom also has a patio with a small storage closet. The complex includes 2 pools with spa, has visitor and street parking. La Jolla Colony has easy access to public transportation, grocery shopping and schools.
Rent includes water and trash. Background and credit check required.

Available Now!

This unit includes:

-New carpet
-Tile throughout main living areas
-Fireplace
-Full-sized washer and dryer in the unit
-Newer appliances: Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven/stove
-All appliances included
-Two car attached garage with direct access

No smoking or pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4655771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 have any available units?
4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 have?
Some of 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 does offer parking.
Does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 have a pool?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 has a pool.
Does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 have accessible units?
No, 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128 has units with dishwashers.
