4145 Porte De Merano Unit 128

Amenities
La Jolla Colony 2BR / 2Ba AVAILABLE NOW!! - Meticulous 2/bed 2/bath condo located in the La Jolla Colony development. This is a lower unit an is conveniently located on the corner with easy access and no stairs. A small front patio is a wonderful space to enjoy a barbeque or cup of coffee. The master bedroom also has a patio with a small storage closet. The complex includes 2 pools with spa, has visitor and street parking. La Jolla Colony has easy access to public transportation, grocery shopping and schools.
Rent includes water and trash. Background and credit check required.
Available Now!
This unit includes:
-New carpet
-Tile throughout main living areas
-Fireplace
-Full-sized washer and dryer in the unit
-Newer appliances: Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven/stove
-All appliances included
-Two car attached garage with direct access
No smoking or pets
(RLNE4655771)