Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

4142 Camino Ticino Available 08/01/20 3 bed 1.5 bath - Close to UCSD/UTC - Available August 1st -

Clean and Quiet two story 3bed/1.5 bathroom on a cul de sac with two parking and washer/dryer in a lovely family friendly community. This updated property is very close to UCSD and UTC, has tons of storage space and a nice private outdoor patio area. The housing community has a large common pool and sprawling park area with a playground a short walk away. This is a fantastic property for a family or college students attending one of the nearby universities. Call to arrange a viewing 858.290.4600. This property won't last!



(RLNE5902959)