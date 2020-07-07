All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4130 Oregon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4130 Oregon Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4130 Oregon Street

4130 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4130 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4130 Oregon Street Available 11/01/19 Charming Cottage in North Park! - Where else can you experience a private cottage than North Park? This is a beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom cottage located between University Avenue and El Cajon Blvd. This home boasts hardwood floors, modern bathroom with custom tile.granite counters in kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel refrigerator. No need to go to a laundromat; washer and dryer are in the unit. Off-street parking. This is available on October 31st!
Pictures are prior to current tenant occupancy.

Screening Fee of $35 for all those 18+ years of age
Minimum credit score of 650

Mary
CalBRE 01888706

Core Property Group is the only licensed agent for this property.

(RLNE2288160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Oregon Street have any available units?
4130 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Oregon Street have?
Some of 4130 Oregon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4130 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 4130 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Oregon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 4130 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 4130 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University