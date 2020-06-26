All apartments in San Diego
4125 Porte de Merano #140

4125 Porte De Merano · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Porte De Merano, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4125 Porte de Merano #140 Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in UTC La Jolla Colony neighborhood - This upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is in a great location of UTC La Jolla Colony neighborhood. Hardwood floors downstairs. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances and cabinets. Deck off the master bedroom and a small patio area off the dining room. Fireplace in living room. 2 car garage with front loader washer and dryer. Large master bedroom with dual closets. Pets negotiable with owners approval. Available Sept 1st.
Community pool and jacuzzi. Walking distance to Von's, UTC Mall and other local businesses. Easy freeway access.

(RLNE4062057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 have any available units?
4125 Porte de Merano #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 have?
Some of 4125 Porte de Merano #140's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Porte de Merano #140 currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Porte de Merano #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Porte de Merano #140 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Porte de Merano #140 is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Porte de Merano #140 offers parking.
Does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Porte de Merano #140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 have a pool?
Yes, 4125 Porte de Merano #140 has a pool.
Does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 have accessible units?
No, 4125 Porte de Merano #140 does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Porte de Merano #140 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Porte de Merano #140 does not have units with dishwashers.
