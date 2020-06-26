Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4125 Porte de Merano #140 Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in UTC La Jolla Colony neighborhood - This upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is in a great location of UTC La Jolla Colony neighborhood. Hardwood floors downstairs. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances and cabinets. Deck off the master bedroom and a small patio area off the dining room. Fireplace in living room. 2 car garage with front loader washer and dryer. Large master bedroom with dual closets. Pets negotiable with owners approval. Available Sept 1st.

Community pool and jacuzzi. Walking distance to Von's, UTC Mall and other local businesses. Easy freeway access.



(RLNE4062057)