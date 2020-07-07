4080 Rosenda Court

Amenities

Corporate housing from one to three months. Also available to retired sunbirds who want a quiet and sunny upscale San Diego experience. Ground level unit with two master suites in a well configured condo. The unit was completely renovated from top to bottom in 2017 and used only for three months out of the year. Includes new furniture and appliances throughout, and designed by well known La Jolla interior decorator. Minutes from beaches and La Jolla. Shopping is a three-minute drive and lots of walking and biking trails just out the front door. Washer/dryer in the unit along with 200-sq ft patio for outdoor living. Comprehensive weekly housekeeping available for an additional $100 per week. Monthly rental price is for two occupants. Extra $500 per month for two additional occupants.