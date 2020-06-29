All apartments in San Diego
4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210

4079 Huerfano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4079 Huerfano Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
***Just Reduced!*** Newly remodeled condo in quiet complex! - ***Just Reduced!*** Newly remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom 2nd floor corner unit in a quiet complex! There is nobody above or below you and only one shared wall which is the bathroom and the living room. The bedroom has a large closet and there's also a private balcony and one assigned parking space. The community has a pool and hot tub.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5415306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 have any available units?
4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 have?
Some of 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 currently offering any rent specials?
4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 pet-friendly?
No, 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 offer parking?
Yes, 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 offers parking.
Does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 have a pool?
Yes, 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 has a pool.
Does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 have accessible units?
No, 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210 does not have units with dishwashers.

