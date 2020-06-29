4079 Huerfano Ave - Unit 210

***Just Reduced!*** Newly remodeled condo in quiet complex! - ***Just Reduced!*** Newly remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom 2nd floor corner unit in a quiet complex! There is nobody above or below you and only one shared wall which is the bathroom and the living room. The bedroom has a large closet and there's also a private balcony and one assigned parking space. The community has a pool and hot tub.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
