Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

4070 Riviera Dr

4070 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4070 Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 story 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Short walk to Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, restaurants, shopping and Sail Bay. Spacious downstairs with open floor plan, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, two pantries and stainless steel appliances. New double-paned windows reduce noise and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom walk-in closets in both bedrooms. In-unit washer and dryer. Two reserved underground parking spots in gated garage (not tandem). Front walk-up entry and back door entry from garage. 1-yr lease includes HOA, water, sewer and trash and some additional storage space onsite. Indoor cats and small indoor dogs okay with approval and extra deposit. This is an end corner unit with no unit above for extra peace and privacy. Light and bright. Shared landscaped courtyard with BBQ and picnic table. Quick drive to the 8 and 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Riviera Dr have any available units?
4070 Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4070 Riviera Dr have?
Some of 4070 Riviera Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4070 Riviera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4070 Riviera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Riviera Dr offers parking.
Does 4070 Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4070 Riviera Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Riviera Dr have a pool?
No, 4070 Riviera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4070 Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 4070 Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4070 Riviera Dr has units with dishwashers.
