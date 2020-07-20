4070 Riviera Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 story 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Short walk to Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, restaurants, shopping and Sail Bay. Spacious downstairs with open floor plan, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylights. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, two pantries and stainless steel appliances. New double-paned windows reduce noise and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom walk-in closets in both bedrooms. In-unit washer and dryer. Two reserved underground parking spots in gated garage (not tandem). Front walk-up entry and back door entry from garage. 1-yr lease includes HOA, water, sewer and trash and some additional storage space onsite. Indoor cats and small indoor dogs okay with approval and extra deposit. This is an end corner unit with no unit above for extra peace and privacy. Light and bright. Shared landscaped courtyard with BBQ and picnic table. Quick drive to the 8 and 5 freeways.