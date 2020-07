Amenities

Charming 3bd/2ba Craftsman home in Mission Hills. Easy walking to many shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. This house has a large living room and formal dining room. A complete reconstruction of the kitchen has just been completed with new cabinets, counter tops, sink, faucet, flooring, and paint. The dishwasher, range/oven, and microwave are all new appliances.