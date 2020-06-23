All apartments in San Diego
4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard

4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This beautiful recently remodeled 4 bed 2.5 Condo wont last long! -Newer windows and sliders throughout -Tank-less hot water heater -Remodeled kitchen -Newer kitchen appliances -Newer hardwoods downstairs -Newer carpet on stairs and upstairs -Remodeled master bath -Remodeled downstairs bath -Partially remodeled guest bath -New washer and dryer 2 Covered carport spots 1 shared uncovered parking spot in back Private small backyard Access to clubhouse includes: Game Room,Gym, 2 Pools (1 is kids pool), Outdoor basketball court and volleyball court, Community BBQ's and open grass area, Playground, Community Club House
This beautiful recently remodeled 4 bed 2.5 Condo wont last long!

-Newer windows and sliders throughout
-Tank-less hot water heater
-Remodeled kitchen
-Newer kitchen appliances
-Newer hardwoods downstairs
-Newer carpet on stairs and upstairs
-Remodeled master bath
-Remodeled downstairs bath
-Partially remodeled guest bath
-New washer and dryer

2 Covered carport spots
1 shared uncovered parking spot in back
Private small backyard

Access to clubhouse includes: Game Room,Gym, 2 Pools (1 is kids pool), Outdoor basketball court and volleyball court, Community BBQ's and open grass area, Playground, Community Club House

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard have any available units?
4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard have?
Some of 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Mount Acadia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
