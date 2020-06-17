4037 Porte de Palmas Unit 91

Amenities
Fully upgraded gorgeous townhome in La Jolla Colony! - UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! Luxury Townhome Living At Its Finest: 3 Bedroom Designer Remodel w/ expansive views of Mt. Soledad!
Large ultra luxurious 3br 2-1/2ba in the desirable Madrid Townhome community in La Jolla Colony.
Enjoy the following amenities:
* Open floorplan w/ over 1700+sq of living space
* Beautiful wood flooring in the main living and dining areas and carpet in upstairs
* Gourmet Kitchen with:
--- Italian Designed Cabinetry
--- Large Pantry
--- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
--- Drawer Microwave
--- Solid Quartz Counter tops
* Expansive Great Room perfect for modern living and entertaining
* Large patio off of living area
* Living Room w/ Gas Burning Fireplace
* Master Suite with:
--- Treetop Views!
--- Walk-in Custom Shower w/ Rain Shower and handheld Spray
--- Dual Sinks w/ Grohe Faucets
--- Huge Custom Designed Walk-in Closet
* Bedroom 2 has Custom Designed Walk-in Closet
* Bedroom 3 has Mirrored Wardrobe Doors
* Brand New Dual Pane Windows throughout
* Custom Doors and Moldings
* Recessed and Beautiful Lighting Fixtures Throughout
* Attached Two Car Garage with Epoxy Floor
* Laundry Area w/ Brand New Washer and Gas Dryer
* Forced air AC/Heat
This is a must see to appreciate the attention to detail!
This property is located in a beautiful park like atmosphere that is great for a stroll, bike ride, or a picnic. The neighborhood park has also been the site for outdoor concerts! Enjoy the resort style pool and spa! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. *No co-signers allowed for this property. No pets and no smoking. Available for a minimum 12 month lease. Standard renters insurance required.
