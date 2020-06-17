4037 Porte de Palmas Unit 91

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fully upgraded gorgeous townhome in La Jolla Colony! - UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! Luxury Townhome Living At Its Finest: 3 Bedroom Designer Remodel w/ expansive views of Mt. Soledad!



Large ultra luxurious 3br 2-1/2ba in the desirable Madrid Townhome community in La Jolla Colony.



Enjoy the following amenities:



* Open floorplan w/ over 1700+sq of living space

* Beautiful wood flooring in the main living and dining areas and carpet in upstairs

* Gourmet Kitchen with:

--- Italian Designed Cabinetry

--- Large Pantry

--- Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

--- Drawer Microwave

--- Solid Quartz Counter tops

* Expansive Great Room perfect for modern living and entertaining

* Large patio off of living area

* Living Room w/ Gas Burning Fireplace

* Master Suite with:

--- Treetop Views!

--- Walk-in Custom Shower w/ Rain Shower and handheld Spray

--- Dual Sinks w/ Grohe Faucets

--- Huge Custom Designed Walk-in Closet

* Bedroom 2 has Custom Designed Walk-in Closet

* Bedroom 3 has Mirrored Wardrobe Doors

* Brand New Dual Pane Windows throughout

* Custom Doors and Moldings

* Recessed and Beautiful Lighting Fixtures Throughout

* Attached Two Car Garage with Epoxy Floor

* Laundry Area w/ Brand New Washer and Gas Dryer

* Forced air AC/Heat



This is a must see to appreciate the attention to detail!



This property is located in a beautiful park like atmosphere that is great for a stroll, bike ride, or a picnic. The neighborhood park has also been the site for outdoor concerts! Enjoy the resort style pool and spa! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. *No co-signers allowed for this property. No pets and no smoking. Available for a minimum 12 month lease. Standard renters insurance required.



Give us a call (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!



BRE Broker ID# 01835476



visit our website at http://www.altavistaproperties.net



(RLNE2471516)