All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4028 Utah St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4028 Utah St
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

4028 Utah St

4028 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4028 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind 1600 sq Foot 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Garden Like Setting - Large 2 Bed 2 Bath
Hardwood Floors
Huge Kitchen with Built in Appliances
6 Burner stove
Huge Master Bedroom w/ Fireplace
Master Bath and Walk in Closet
Bedroom with walk in closet
Large 3rd Room/ Bedroom
Huge outdoor patio/ Garden
Washer / Dryer in unit
Air conditioning and Heating
1 Car Garage

Walking Distance to Restaurants, Shops, Bars and Nightlife. Biking distance to downtown.

Please contact Christian to view this property
619-368-9956

(RLNE4852448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Utah St have any available units?
4028 Utah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Utah St have?
Some of 4028 Utah St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Utah St currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Utah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Utah St pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Utah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4028 Utah St offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Utah St offers parking.
Does 4028 Utah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Utah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Utah St have a pool?
No, 4028 Utah St does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Utah St have accessible units?
No, 4028 Utah St does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Utah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Utah St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University