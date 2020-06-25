4028 Utah St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind 1600 sq Foot 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Garden Like Setting - Large 2 Bed 2 Bath

Hardwood Floors

Huge Kitchen with Built in Appliances

6 Burner stove

Huge Master Bedroom w/ Fireplace

Master Bath and Walk in Closet

Bedroom with walk in closet

Large 3rd Room/ Bedroom

Huge outdoor patio/ Garden

Washer / Dryer in unit

Air conditioning and Heating

1 Car Garage



Walking Distance to Restaurants, Shops, Bars and Nightlife. Biking distance to downtown.



Please contact Christian to view this property

619-368-9956



(RLNE4852448)