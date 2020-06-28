4025 Mount Everest Boulevard

Amenities

$3,350 Per Month for a 1 year lease with SOLAR included. 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath 1,568 square foot, single level home located in the highly desirable "Mount Streets". Just a quick walk to award winning Holmes Elementary School. Recently remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher, quartz counter-tops, eat-at bar counter with stools, and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Engineered hardwood floors in living areas and newer carpet in bedrooms. Huge master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, jetted tub and walk in closet. 2 car garage plus additional driveway parking, central air/heat, fruit trees and vegetable garden. Newer solar panels - no electric bill. Tenant pay gas & water. Professional bi-weekly landscaping included. Washer & Dryer hookups are available in the laundry room off of the kitchen. Call leasing agent to discuss pets. Lease/Move-In to begin October 15th. Call Natalie at 619-354-6888 for details or to set-up a showing.



Lease Terms:

- $3,350 per month

- Security deposit $3,350

- 1 year lease

- Preferred method of payment is direct deposit

- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.

- No smoking on premises

-Pet negotiable (call property manager)

-All Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy

-Tenant pays: SDGE & Water & Cable



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4025-mt-everest-blvd-san-diego-ca-92111-usa/47320201-4a0d-43d1-92cf-b087f20a1afc



