4025 Mount Everest Boulevard
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

4025 Mount Everest Boulevard

4025 Mount Everest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Mount Everest Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 SHOWING 5pm to 5:30pm SATURDAY 9/14

$3,350 Per Month for a 1 year lease with SOLAR included. 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath 1,568 square foot, single level home located in the highly desirable "Mount Streets". Just a quick walk to award winning Holmes Elementary School. Recently remodeled kitchen with newer stainless steel refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher, quartz counter-tops, eat-at bar counter with stools, and open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Engineered hardwood floors in living areas and newer carpet in bedrooms. Huge master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, jetted tub and walk in closet. 2 car garage plus additional driveway parking, central air/heat, fruit trees and vegetable garden. Newer solar panels - no electric bill. Tenant pay gas & water. Professional bi-weekly landscaping included. Washer & Dryer hookups are available in the laundry room off of the kitchen. Call leasing agent to discuss pets. Lease/Move-In to begin October 15th. Call Natalie at 619-354-6888 for details or to set-up a showing.

Lease Terms:
- $3,350 per month
- Security deposit $3,350
- 1 year lease
- Preferred method of payment is direct deposit
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pet negotiable (call property manager)
-All Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy
-Tenant pays: SDGE & Water & Cable

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4025-mt-everest-blvd-san-diego-ca-92111-usa/47320201-4a0d-43d1-92cf-b087f20a1afc

(RLNE5134557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard have any available units?
4025 Mount Everest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard have?
Some of 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Mount Everest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Mount Everest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
