4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 Available 07/09/20 2 Bed/2 Bath 1073 Sf In La Jolla Village Park, Upgraded Modern Style Condo In UTC San Diego Area. - 2 Bed/2 Bath 1073 Sf In La Jolla Village Park, Upgraded Modern Style Condo In UTC San Diego Area. Very Open Floor Plan, Relaxing Patio, Vaulted Ceilings In Every Room, Cozy Fireplace, Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Glass Stove Top, Dishwasher, Large Bar/Eat Area. Hardwood Floors Thought-Out, 2nd Balcony Is Shared With Master Bedroom, Large Walk-in Closet, Charming Bathrooms. Newer Stackable Washer/Dryer Included. No A/C, 1 Car Garage, Plus 1 Open Permitted First Come Space. Nice Complex That Includes Tennis Courts, Pool/Spa And Recreation Room. Close To Bus Stops And Transport Stations. Walking Distance To UTC Mall And Shops. Prefer No Pets. Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4919884)