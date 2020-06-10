All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205

4024 Crystal Dawn Lane · (858) 704-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4024 Crystal Dawn Lane, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 9

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 Available 07/09/20 2 Bed/2 Bath 1073 Sf In La Jolla Village Park, Upgraded Modern Style Condo In UTC San Diego Area. - 2 Bed/2 Bath 1073 Sf In La Jolla Village Park, Upgraded Modern Style Condo In UTC San Diego Area. Very Open Floor Plan, Relaxing Patio, Vaulted Ceilings In Every Room, Cozy Fireplace, Kitchen Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Glass Stove Top, Dishwasher, Large Bar/Eat Area. Hardwood Floors Thought-Out, 2nd Balcony Is Shared With Master Bedroom, Large Walk-in Closet, Charming Bathrooms. Newer Stackable Washer/Dryer Included. No A/C, 1 Car Garage, Plus 1 Open Permitted First Come Space. Nice Complex That Includes Tennis Courts, Pool/Spa And Recreation Room. Close To Bus Stops And Transport Stations. Walking Distance To UTC Mall And Shops. Prefer No Pets. Renters Insurance Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 have any available units?
4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 have?
Some of 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4024 Crystal Dawn Lane Unit 205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity