3959 Idaho Street #6
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3959 Idaho Street #6

3959 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Idaho Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
tennis court
3959 Idaho Street #6 Available 06/19/20 1BR 1BA North Park Condo - Washer/Dryer in Unit, Wood Laminate Throughout, Assigned Parking - ******AVAILABLE JUNE 19TH******

**First Showing is June 9th**

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Idaho Palms in North Park

3959 Idaho St # 6
San Diego, CA 92104

CROSS STREET: University Avenue

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 550 SqFt
Condo
2nd Floor

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Electric
Dishwasher
Microwave
White Appliances
Upgraded Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Beautiful Pine Cabinets
Pantry Cabinets
Breakfast Bar
Flooring - Wood Laminate

Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Lots of Natural Light
Recessed Lighting
Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout
Double Closets in Bedroom
Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom
Wall A/C - Bedroom
Heat - Wall Unit
Washer/Dryer - Stackable
Privacy Screen Door
1 Assigned Parking Space

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Gated Entrance

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 805
North Park Community Park
Park Playground and Baseball Field
Park Tennis Courts
San Diego Indoor Soccer Center
Garfield Elementary School
Restaurants
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1595.00

PET INFORMATION:
NO PETS- FIRM
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3338380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Idaho Street #6 have any available units?
3959 Idaho Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3959 Idaho Street #6 have?
Some of 3959 Idaho Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3959 Idaho Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Idaho Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Idaho Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3959 Idaho Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 3959 Idaho Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Idaho Street #6 offers parking.
Does 3959 Idaho Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3959 Idaho Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Idaho Street #6 have a pool?
No, 3959 Idaho Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Idaho Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 3959 Idaho Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Idaho Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3959 Idaho Street #6 has units with dishwashers.

