3959 Idaho Street #6 Available 06/19/20 1BR 1BA North Park Condo - Washer/Dryer in Unit, Wood Laminate Throughout, Assigned Parking - ******AVAILABLE JUNE 19TH******
**First Showing is June 9th**
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Located in Idaho Palms in North Park
3959 Idaho St # 6
San Diego, CA 92104
CROSS STREET: University Avenue
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 550 SqFt
Condo
2nd Floor
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Electric
Dishwasher
Microwave
White Appliances
Upgraded Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Beautiful Pine Cabinets
Pantry Cabinets
Breakfast Bar
Flooring - Wood Laminate
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Lots of Natural Light
Recessed Lighting
Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout
Double Closets in Bedroom
Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom
Wall A/C - Bedroom
Heat - Wall Unit
Washer/Dryer - Stackable
Privacy Screen Door
1 Assigned Parking Space
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Gated Entrance
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 805
North Park Community Park
Park Playground and Baseball Field
Park Tennis Courts
San Diego Indoor Soccer Center
Garfield Elementary School
Restaurants
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1595.00
PET INFORMATION:
NO PETS- FIRM
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
