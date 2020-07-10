Amenities

3959 Idaho Street #6 Available 06/19/20 1BR 1BA North Park Condo - Washer/Dryer in Unit, Wood Laminate Throughout, Assigned Parking - ******AVAILABLE JUNE 19TH******



**First Showing is June 9th**



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit.**



Located in Idaho Palms in North Park



3959 Idaho St # 6

San Diego, CA 92104



CROSS STREET: University Avenue



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 550 SqFt

Condo

2nd Floor



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Electric

Dishwasher

Microwave

White Appliances

Upgraded Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Beautiful Pine Cabinets

Pantry Cabinets

Breakfast Bar

Flooring - Wood Laminate



Open Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Lots of Natural Light

Recessed Lighting

Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout

Double Closets in Bedroom

Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom

Wall A/C - Bedroom

Heat - Wall Unit

Washer/Dryer - Stackable

Privacy Screen Door

1 Assigned Parking Space



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Gated Entrance



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 805

North Park Community Park

Park Playground and Baseball Field

Park Tennis Courts

San Diego Indoor Soccer Center

Garfield Elementary School

Restaurants

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1595.00



PET INFORMATION:

NO PETS- FIRM

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Pets Allowed



