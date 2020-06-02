All apartments in San Diego
Location

3957 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This immaculate, one bedroom, end unit in the Venetian complex is picture perfect in every way! Offering a private patio, cherry cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in unit laundry. It checks all the boxes! Located in the heart of the UTC/La Jolla Village area with nearby UCSD, Scripps Hospital, beaches. Very close to the major freeways (5 52 and 805) and walking distance to UTC Westfield mall, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Von's, movie theaters and many restaurants. The Venetian provides great amenities - garaged parking, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, gym and Clubhouse with full kitchen. There are also plenty on-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3957 Nobel Dr have any available units?
3957 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3957 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 3957 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3957 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3957 Nobel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3957 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3957 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3957 Nobel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3957 Nobel Dr offers parking.
Does 3957 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3957 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3957 Nobel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3957 Nobel Dr has a pool.
Does 3957 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3957 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3957 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3957 Nobel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

