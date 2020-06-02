3957 Nobel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

This immaculate, one bedroom, end unit in the Venetian complex is picture perfect in every way! Offering a private patio, cherry cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in unit laundry. It checks all the boxes! Located in the heart of the UTC/La Jolla Village area with nearby UCSD, Scripps Hospital, beaches. Very close to the major freeways (5 52 and 805) and walking distance to UTC Westfield mall, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Von's, movie theaters and many restaurants. The Venetian provides great amenities - garaged parking, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, gym and Clubhouse with full kitchen. There are also plenty on-street parking.