3956 Nobel Dr #204

2bed/2bath UTC Condo at Villas Europa $2600/mnth - 2bed/2bath UTC Condo at Villas Europa $2600/mnth

1049sq/ft

Great location and exquisite European flair feature running fountains and lush tropical plantings within the Villa Europa complex. French doors in living room leading to large terrace. Both bedrooms have access to a second private terrace. Wet bar, fireplace, tall windows that allow for lots of natural sunlight. full size washer & dryer. community pool,secure entry, 2 assigned parking spots, central A/C

Move-in Ready



small well behaved pets ok with additional $300 deposit

no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee per person

1yr min lease

info/questions/view :



Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com



