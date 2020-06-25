All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

3956 Nobel Dr #204

3956 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3956 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
2bed/2bath UTC Condo at Villas Europa $2600/mnth - 2bed/2bath UTC Condo at Villas Europa $2600/mnth
1049sq/ft
Great location and exquisite European flair feature running fountains and lush tropical plantings within the Villa Europa complex. French doors in living room leading to large terrace. Both bedrooms have access to a second private terrace. Wet bar, fireplace, tall windows that allow for lots of natural sunlight. full size washer & dryer. community pool,secure entry, 2 assigned parking spots, central A/C
Move-in Ready

small well behaved pets ok with additional $300 deposit
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee per person
1yr min lease
info/questions/view :

Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE3858094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

