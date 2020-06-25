3956 Nobel Dr #204

Amenities
2bed/2bath UTC Condo at Villas Europa $2600/mnth - 2bed/2bath UTC Condo at Villas Europa $2600/mnth
1049sq/ft
Great location and exquisite European flair feature running fountains and lush tropical plantings within the Villa Europa complex. French doors in living room leading to large terrace. Both bedrooms have access to a second private terrace. Wet bar, fireplace, tall windows that allow for lots of natural sunlight. full size washer & dryer. community pool,secure entry, 2 assigned parking spots, central A/C
Move-in Ready
small well behaved pets ok with additional $300 deposit
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee per person
1yr min lease
info/questions/view :
Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com
(RLNE3858094)