3952 Caminito Silvela

UPGRADES!!! STUNNING LA JOLLA HOME WITH A/C !!! CENTRALLY LOCATED - Light and bright this gorgeous 3BR, 3BA home comes with 1,323 sq. ft of living space. Truly one of kind with specialty custom finishes throughout. Located in the Prestigious La Jolla Colony HOA, this property boasts the following:



- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Kitchen with Granite Counter tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Wood Flooring Throughout

- Vaulted Ceilings with Four Sky Lights

- New Custom Cabinetry

- Central AC and Heat

- Custom Designed Bathrooms with Travertine Throughout

- Plantation Shutters and French Doors

- Washer/Dryer Included

- Ceiling Fans Throughout

- Attached Two Car Garage with Built-In Cabinets

- Lush, Tropical Landscaping with Built-In BBQ and Fountain

- Private Backyard

- Attached 2 Car Garage



**This Home is Great for those who enjoy Gardening and Outdoor entertainment! It is close to UCSD, Stores, Shopping, Restaurants and More!!!



The Community Features:

- Swimming Pool

- Jacuzzi

- Private Park with Walking Trails

- Easy Access to Beaches and 5 Freeway!



ADDITIONAL LEASE:

PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage

HOA NAME: Colony Barcelona HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1988

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: Not in flood zone as stated by landlord on 2/27/18



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets Negotiable with pet rent of $38.00

- Tenant to Pay Water, Trash, Sewer, Gas, Electric,

- Owner is responsible for HOA, Gardener

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



