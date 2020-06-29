All apartments in San Diego
Location

3952 Caminito Silvela, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
UPGRADES!!! STUNNING LA JOLLA HOME WITH A/C !!! CENTRALLY LOCATED - Light and bright this gorgeous 3BR, 3BA home comes with 1,323 sq. ft of living space. Truly one of kind with specialty custom finishes throughout. Located in the Prestigious La Jolla Colony HOA, this property boasts the following:

- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Kitchen with Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Wood Flooring Throughout
- Vaulted Ceilings with Four Sky Lights
- New Custom Cabinetry
- Central AC and Heat
- Custom Designed Bathrooms with Travertine Throughout
- Plantation Shutters and French Doors
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Ceiling Fans Throughout
- Attached Two Car Garage with Built-In Cabinets
- Lush, Tropical Landscaping with Built-In BBQ and Fountain
- Private Backyard
- Attached 2 Car Garage

**This Home is Great for those who enjoy Gardening and Outdoor entertainment! It is close to UCSD, Stores, Shopping, Restaurants and More!!!

The Community Features:
- Swimming Pool
- Jacuzzi
- Private Park with Walking Trails
- Easy Access to Beaches and 5 Freeway!

ADDITIONAL LEASE:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: Colony Barcelona HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1988
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: Not in flood zone as stated by landlord on 2/27/18

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets Negotiable with pet rent of $38.00
- Tenant to Pay Water, Trash, Sewer, Gas, Electric,
- Owner is responsible for HOA, Gardener
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3202461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3952 Caminito Silvela have any available units?
3952 Caminito Silvela doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3952 Caminito Silvela have?
Some of 3952 Caminito Silvela's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3952 Caminito Silvela currently offering any rent specials?
3952 Caminito Silvela is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3952 Caminito Silvela pet-friendly?
Yes, 3952 Caminito Silvela is pet friendly.
Does 3952 Caminito Silvela offer parking?
Yes, 3952 Caminito Silvela offers parking.
Does 3952 Caminito Silvela have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3952 Caminito Silvela offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3952 Caminito Silvela have a pool?
Yes, 3952 Caminito Silvela has a pool.
Does 3952 Caminito Silvela have accessible units?
No, 3952 Caminito Silvela does not have accessible units.
Does 3952 Caminito Silvela have units with dishwashers?
No, 3952 Caminito Silvela does not have units with dishwashers.

