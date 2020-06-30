All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

3940 7th Ave

3940 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3940 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
media room
Hillcrest Loft - Property Id: 239518

Open, airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath loft for lease. 2 story, 2 decks, 2 parking spaces. 14 foot ceiling and exposed brick. Custom lighting. Walk one block to Whole Foods, fitness clubs, theaters and restaurants. Walk to Balboa Park. Pets considered. Owner pays all utilities except electricity.

Please confirm with property owner as to availability. All efforts will be made to keep this ad updated. Application available after a property viewing. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239518
Property Id 239518

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 7th Ave have any available units?
3940 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 7th Ave have?
Some of 3940 7th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3940 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3940 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3940 7th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3940 7th Ave offers parking.
Does 3940 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3940 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 3940 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3940 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3940 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.

