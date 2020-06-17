3937 Nobel Drive, #124

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Resort Living in The Venetian *** - Enjoy resort-style living at The Venetian! Beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath condo at the Venetian in the heart of UTC! Light and bright interior. Dual Master Bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances Washer/dryer in unit and TWO reserved parking spots. Water/trash included. Super convenient to all and walking distance to many shops, restaurants, grocery, and UTC (Westfield) Mall. Community amenities: tennis courts, pool/spa, gym, and clubhouse.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



