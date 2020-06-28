All apartments in San Diego
3922 Hamilton Street #3

3922 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 2b/ 2b apt in the heart of North Park! Garage + 1 prkg space/ WD in unit/ back deck! - Come check out this recently remodeled 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in the heart of North Park! Dark colored vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher), large open windows for bright light. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled with contemporary design as well. High top bar table in kitchen. Lots of storage space in both bedrooms and hallway! W/D located in hallway. 1 car garage plus 1 additional parking space behind car. Extra storage space available in garage. Condo is located on 1st floor/ gated.

Unit comes with dining room table/ chair sand bar top chairs! If you do not wish to keep these items, please let us know and we can dispose of them.

Rent is $2,250 mo, Deposit $2,250. 12 month lease required. Unit can be held up to 10 days. Water/ sewer/ trash/ landscaping/ HOA fee included. $37 application fee per person.

Cats ok with additional $100.00 deposit and $10/mo pet rent. Dogs ok with additional $200 deposit and $25/ mo pet rent. 25 lbs max per HOA requirements.

**Renter's insurance required.

BY AGENT

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

(RLNE5166900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 have any available units?
3922 Hamilton Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 have?
Some of 3922 Hamilton Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Hamilton Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Hamilton Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Hamilton Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Hamilton Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Hamilton Street #3 offers parking.
Does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 Hamilton Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 have a pool?
No, 3922 Hamilton Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 3922 Hamilton Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Hamilton Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Hamilton Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
