3922 Hamilton Street #3

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodeled 2b/ 2b apt in the heart of North Park! Garage + 1 prkg space/ WD in unit/ back deck! - Come check out this recently remodeled 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in the heart of North Park! Dark colored vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher), large open windows for bright light. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled with contemporary design as well. High top bar table in kitchen. Lots of storage space in both bedrooms and hallway! W/D located in hallway. 1 car garage plus 1 additional parking space behind car. Extra storage space available in garage. Condo is located on 1st floor/ gated.



Unit comes with dining room table/ chair sand bar top chairs! If you do not wish to keep these items, please let us know and we can dispose of them.



Rent is $2,250 mo, Deposit $2,250. 12 month lease required. Unit can be held up to 10 days. Water/ sewer/ trash/ landscaping/ HOA fee included. $37 application fee per person.



Cats ok with additional $100.00 deposit and $10/mo pet rent. Dogs ok with additional $200 deposit and $25/ mo pet rent. 25 lbs max per HOA requirements.



**Renter's insurance required.



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.



(RLNE5166900)