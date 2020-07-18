3912 Via Cangrejo

Amenities
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath TORREY HIGHLANDS ocean view home( wood style floors replacing carpets)12,000+ lot for incredible entertaining,with 2 AC units ON SOLAR!Grassy yard for outdoor activities.Open floor plan w/island, granite countertops,fireplace,pantry, combo kitchen diningroom, with SS appliances, plus 3 car GARAGE.The Master suite has ocean views, his/her closets and private O view balcony.Fruit trees,BBQ/sink,fridge & fire pit secluded backyard which has ocean views.A wonderfully private home.