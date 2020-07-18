All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:52 AM

3912 Via Cangrejo

3912 Via Cangrejo · (619) 846-9890
Location

3912 Via Cangrejo, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath TORREY HIGHLANDS ocean view home( wood style floors replacing carpets)12,000+ lot for incredible entertaining,with 2 AC units ON SOLAR!Grassy yard for outdoor activities.Open floor plan w/island, granite countertops,fireplace,pantry, combo kitchen diningroom, with SS appliances, plus 3 car GARAGE.The Master suite has ocean views, his/her closets and private O view balcony.Fruit trees,BBQ/sink,fridge & fire pit secluded backyard which has ocean views.A wonderfully private home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Via Cangrejo have any available units?
3912 Via Cangrejo has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Via Cangrejo have?
Some of 3912 Via Cangrejo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Via Cangrejo currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Via Cangrejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Via Cangrejo pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Via Cangrejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3912 Via Cangrejo offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Via Cangrejo offers parking.
Does 3912 Via Cangrejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Via Cangrejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Via Cangrejo have a pool?
No, 3912 Via Cangrejo does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Via Cangrejo have accessible units?
No, 3912 Via Cangrejo does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Via Cangrejo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Via Cangrejo has units with dishwashers.
