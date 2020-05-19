3907 Camino Lindo

Amenities

LARGE 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH CANYON VIEW - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story town home in Playmor offers an end unit location with fabulous canyon views from both the large covered patio and upstairs balcony.



Inside there are



*Laminate hardwood and tile floors downstairs.

*Large open living and dining area

*Fireplace

*Separate indoor laundry room with full size washer and dryer included

*Half a bath for guests



The kitchen comes with



*Lots of cabinets

*Tile floor

*Tile counters

*Breakfast bar

*Refrigerator



Upstairs the oversize master bedroom has



*Large wall to wall mirrored closet

Sliding glass doors to balcony

*Private updated master bath



This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces, one covered, one uncovered, just steps from the front door.



Short term, month to month or one year lease available



For more information or an appointment to view this unit please contact

K & L Partners property Management (858)842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com

Go to "vacancies" and click on this address



CA DRE LIC#01877647



No Pets Allowed



