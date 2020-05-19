All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3907 Camino Lindo

3907 Camino Lindo · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Camino Lindo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LARGE 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH CANYON VIEW - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story town home in Playmor offers an end unit location with fabulous canyon views from both the large covered patio and upstairs balcony.

Inside there are

*Laminate hardwood and tile floors downstairs.
*Large open living and dining area
*Fireplace
*Separate indoor laundry room with full size washer and dryer included
*Half a bath for guests

The kitchen comes with

*Lots of cabinets
*Tile floor
*Tile counters
*Breakfast bar
*Refrigerator

Upstairs the oversize master bedroom has

*Large wall to wall mirrored closet
Sliding glass doors to balcony
*Private updated master bath

This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces, one covered, one uncovered, just steps from the front door.

Short term, month to month or one year lease available

For more information or an appointment to view this unit please contact
K & L Partners property Management (858)842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com
Go to "vacancies" and click on this address

CA DRE LIC#01877647

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4470734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Camino Lindo have any available units?
3907 Camino Lindo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Camino Lindo have?
Some of 3907 Camino Lindo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Camino Lindo currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Camino Lindo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Camino Lindo pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Camino Lindo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3907 Camino Lindo offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Camino Lindo does offer parking.
Does 3907 Camino Lindo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3907 Camino Lindo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Camino Lindo have a pool?
No, 3907 Camino Lindo does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Camino Lindo have accessible units?
No, 3907 Camino Lindo does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Camino Lindo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Camino Lindo does not have units with dishwashers.
