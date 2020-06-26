All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3885 Fallon Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3885 Fallon Circle
Last updated June 13 2019 at 8:58 AM

3885 Fallon Circle

3885 Fallon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3885 Fallon Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Del Mar/Carmel Valley Townhome perfect for any vacation. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Sleeps 6 with BBQ, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer.

Fully furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. This townhome has three bedrooms upstairs. A master bedroom with a King bed and full bathroom, second and third bedrooms with Queen Beds, a Full bathroom. Downstairs has a living room, dining room, and kitchen, bath. A barbeque is located in the patio area of our townhome.
World Class Golf and lots to do! Its less than a 10 minute drive to the beach. And its just 10 minutes to both the Del Mar Race Track and the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course. Several other golf courses are within an easy drive.
Torrey Pines Reserve is breath-taking for hikes overlooking the ocean
Its just 20 minutes to Sea World, downtown San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Seaport Village, and Legoland -- and an easy drive to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Disneyland and California Adventures is just 1.5 hours away.

Beach
We are near many beaches up the coast of renowned Hwy 101 - Torrey Pines, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Cardiff and Encinitas are all quaint beach towns 10-20 minutes away.
GOLF
We are 5 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Torrey Pines Golf Course and many more.
Near The Ocean
We are 10-12 minutes to the beach and ocean in Del Mar and at Torrey Pines State Beach.
Village
The village of Del Mar is a lovely walking town with shops and eateries. Most notably The Del Mar Plaza overlooking the ocean is filled with fine dining, boutiques and decks for enjoying the view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Fallon Circle have any available units?
3885 Fallon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Fallon Circle have?
Some of 3885 Fallon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Fallon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Fallon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Fallon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3885 Fallon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3885 Fallon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Fallon Circle offers parking.
Does 3885 Fallon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3885 Fallon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Fallon Circle have a pool?
No, 3885 Fallon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3885 Fallon Circle have accessible units?
No, 3885 Fallon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 Fallon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 Fallon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University