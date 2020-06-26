3885 Fallon Circle

Amenities

Del Mar/Carmel Valley Townhome perfect for any vacation. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Sleeps 6 with BBQ, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer.



Fully furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. This townhome has three bedrooms upstairs. A master bedroom with a King bed and full bathroom, second and third bedrooms with Queen Beds, a Full bathroom. Downstairs has a living room, dining room, and kitchen, bath. A barbeque is located in the patio area of our townhome.

World Class Golf and lots to do! Its less than a 10 minute drive to the beach. And its just 10 minutes to both the Del Mar Race Track and the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course. Several other golf courses are within an easy drive.

Torrey Pines Reserve is breath-taking for hikes overlooking the ocean

Its just 20 minutes to Sea World, downtown San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Seaport Village, and Legoland -- and an easy drive to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Disneyland and California Adventures is just 1.5 hours away.



Beach

We are near many beaches up the coast of renowned Hwy 101 - Torrey Pines, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Cardiff and Encinitas are all quaint beach towns 10-20 minutes away.

GOLF

We are 5 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Torrey Pines Golf Course and many more.

Near The Ocean

We are 10-12 minutes to the beach and ocean in Del Mar and at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Village

The village of Del Mar is a lovely walking town with shops and eateries. Most notably The Del Mar Plaza overlooking the ocean is filled with fine dining, boutiques and decks for enjoying the view.