Available 06/15/19 Charming, Vintage One Bedroom in the Heart of North Park, Available Mid-June!



Sunny, second floor corner unit 1 bed/1 bath located within walking distance to all the great bars, restaurants and shopping in North Park. Just a block and a half from University Ave.



Unit Features:

- Second story (top floor) 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Hardwood floors

- Beautifully maintained tiled counter tops

- Gas range/oven, refrigerator and dual-basin sink

- Ceiling fans in the living area and bedroom

- Wall unit AC and heat

- Street parking



Community Features:

- On-site laundry room

- Smoke-free



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident is responsible for utilities



Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3764-28Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



