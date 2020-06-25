Amenities
Available 06/15/19 Charming, Vintage One Bedroom in the Heart of North Park, Available Mid-June!
Sunny, second floor corner unit 1 bed/1 bath located within walking distance to all the great bars, restaurants and shopping in North Park. Just a block and a half from University Ave.
Unit Features:
- Second story (top floor) 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Hardwood floors
- Beautifully maintained tiled counter tops
- Gas range/oven, refrigerator and dual-basin sink
- Ceiling fans in the living area and bedroom
- Wall unit AC and heat
- Street parking
Community Features:
- On-site laundry room
- Smoke-free
Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for utilities
Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3764-28Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
(RLNE4126880)