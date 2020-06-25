All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

3764 28th St

3764 28th St · No Longer Available
Location

3764 28th St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 Charming, Vintage One Bedroom in the Heart of North Park, Available Mid-June!

Sunny, second floor corner unit 1 bed/1 bath located within walking distance to all the great bars, restaurants and shopping in North Park. Just a block and a half from University Ave.

Unit Features:
- Second story (top floor) 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Hardwood floors
- Beautifully maintained tiled counter tops
- Gas range/oven, refrigerator and dual-basin sink
- Ceiling fans in the living area and bedroom
- Wall unit AC and heat
- Street parking

Community Features:
- On-site laundry room
- Smoke-free

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Small pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for utilities

Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3764-28Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92104

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE4126880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 28th St have any available units?
3764 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3764 28th St have?
Some of 3764 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3764 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3764 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3764 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 3764 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 3764 28th St offers parking.
Does 3764 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3764 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 28th St have a pool?
No, 3764 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 3764 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3764 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3764 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
