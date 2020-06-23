All apartments in San Diego
Location

3657 Mount Acadia Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clairemont 3657 Mount Acadia Blvd--Recently Remodeled Home, Great Location!! - Recently remodeled single level home in a fantastic location. Get anywhere with ease with convenient access to the 5, 805, and 163 freeways. Close to shopping. Low maintenance front and rear yards and large driveway space for RV or boat parking. There are ceiling fans in all the rooms and a 2 car garage.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 Mount Acadia have any available units?
3657 Mount Acadia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 Mount Acadia have?
Some of 3657 Mount Acadia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 Mount Acadia currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Mount Acadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Mount Acadia pet-friendly?
No, 3657 Mount Acadia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3657 Mount Acadia offer parking?
Yes, 3657 Mount Acadia offers parking.
Does 3657 Mount Acadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 Mount Acadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Mount Acadia have a pool?
No, 3657 Mount Acadia does not have a pool.
Does 3657 Mount Acadia have accessible units?
No, 3657 Mount Acadia does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Mount Acadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3657 Mount Acadia has units with dishwashers.
