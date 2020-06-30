All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

3650 Eugene Place

3650 Eugene Place · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Eugene Place, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
3650 Eugene Place Available 02/01/20 Canyon Retreat in Normal Heights - 2Br--1Ba, 722Sq.ft. home built in 1948
Located in the heart of Normal Heights
Dark hardwood flooring throughout
Canyon escape perfect for entertaining
Sweeping canyon views with xeriscape with built in fireplace, fire pit & sail shade, & split level decking
Updated Kitchen w/ new concrete countertop, incredible views of the canyon
Updated bath with white subway tile, marble hex floor tile & newer vanity
Gardener included
Detached garage, great for storage, includes washer/dryer
Walk to Normal Heights specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, & Starbucks
Available February 1st
12 month lease required
Non-Smoking Property
Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE2253239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Eugene Place have any available units?
3650 Eugene Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Eugene Place have?
Some of 3650 Eugene Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Eugene Place currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Eugene Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Eugene Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 Eugene Place is pet friendly.
Does 3650 Eugene Place offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Eugene Place offers parking.
Does 3650 Eugene Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Eugene Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Eugene Place have a pool?
No, 3650 Eugene Place does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Eugene Place have accessible units?
No, 3650 Eugene Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Eugene Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Eugene Place does not have units with dishwashers.

