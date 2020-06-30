Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

3650 Eugene Place Available 02/01/20 Canyon Retreat in Normal Heights - 2Br--1Ba, 722Sq.ft. home built in 1948

Located in the heart of Normal Heights

Dark hardwood flooring throughout

Canyon escape perfect for entertaining

Sweeping canyon views with xeriscape with built in fireplace, fire pit & sail shade, & split level decking

Updated Kitchen w/ new concrete countertop, incredible views of the canyon

Updated bath with white subway tile, marble hex floor tile & newer vanity

Gardener included

Detached garage, great for storage, includes washer/dryer

Walk to Normal Heights specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, & Starbucks

Available February 1st

12 month lease required

Non-Smoking Property

Small Pet Ok with additional security deposit

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE2253239)