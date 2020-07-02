All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109

3649 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Appealing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom, condo home property rental in a dynamic North Park neighborhood in San Diego.

The cozy and bright interior features carpeted and laminated floors throughout, track/suspended lighting, and windows with blinds. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a kitchen nook that can be used as a kitchen table area or an office. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A sink vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished the bathroom. Wall gas heater, ceiling fan (in every room) along with in-unit washer and dryer are included. The exterior features a patio and a yard that the HOA will maintain. No pets, sorry. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Renters can freely use the Jacuzzi and BBQ area. A shed in the parking (which is part of the rent) can be used as storage.

It comes with a 2-car assigned, covered parking (#13 and #14).

Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees (water, trash, sewage included).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 80. Located in a Very Walkable area so most errands can be done conveniently on foot.

Nearby parks: Morley Field Sports Complex, Balboa Tennis Club, and Morley Field Sports Complex.

Bus lines:
10 Old Town - University/College - 0.3 mile
7 Downtown San Diego

(RLNE5733231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 have any available units?
3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 have?
Some of 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 pet-friendly?
No, 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 offers parking.
Does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 have a pool?
No, 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109 has units with dishwashers.

