3649 Louisiana Street Unit 109

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Appealing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathroom, condo home property rental in a dynamic North Park neighborhood in San Diego.



The cozy and bright interior features carpeted and laminated floors throughout, track/suspended lighting, and windows with blinds. Its kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a kitchen nook that can be used as a kitchen table area or an office. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A sink vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished the bathroom. Wall gas heater, ceiling fan (in every room) along with in-unit washer and dryer are included. The exterior features a patio and a yard that the HOA will maintain. No pets, sorry. Smoking on the property is prohibited. Renters can freely use the Jacuzzi and BBQ area. A shed in the parking (which is part of the rent) can be used as storage.



It comes with a 2-car assigned, covered parking (#13 and #14).



Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. The landlord will cover the HOA fees (water, trash, sewage included).



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 80. Located in a Very Walkable area so most errands can be done conveniently on foot.



Nearby parks: Morley Field Sports Complex, Balboa Tennis Club, and Morley Field Sports Complex.



Bus lines:

10 Old Town - University/College - 0.3 mile

7 Downtown San Diego



