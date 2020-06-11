All apartments in San Diego
3631 Atlas Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

3631 Atlas Street

3631 Atlas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Atlas Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded house available now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Linda Vista available now. This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring, paint, cabinets as well as, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom.

The new landscaping on this home features a large front and back yard with landscaper included.

This property also includes:
- Two car attached garage
- Washer and dryer
- Central heating and air

Located in a quite, family friendly neighborhood, this beautiful home is also close to Mesa college as well as the 805 and 163 freeway.

Tenant pays SDG&E and water.

$2,990/month
$2,500deposit

Small dog OK

Call Jamie to set up a showing (619) 993-4677

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5102951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 Atlas Street have any available units?
3631 Atlas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 Atlas Street have?
Some of 3631 Atlas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 Atlas Street currently offering any rent specials?
3631 Atlas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 Atlas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3631 Atlas Street is pet friendly.
Does 3631 Atlas Street offer parking?
Yes, 3631 Atlas Street offers parking.
Does 3631 Atlas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3631 Atlas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 Atlas Street have a pool?
No, 3631 Atlas Street does not have a pool.
Does 3631 Atlas Street have accessible units?
No, 3631 Atlas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 Atlas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3631 Atlas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
