3631 Atlas Street

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

3 bedroom 2 bath upgraded house available now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Linda Vista available now. This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring, paint, cabinets as well as, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom.



The new landscaping on this home features a large front and back yard with landscaper included.



This property also includes:

- Two car attached garage

- Washer and dryer

- Central heating and air



Located in a quite, family friendly neighborhood, this beautiful home is also close to Mesa college as well as the 805 and 163 freeway.



Tenant pays SDG&E and water.



$2,990/month

$2,500deposit



Small dog OK



Call Jamie to set up a showing (619) 993-4677



No Cats Allowed



