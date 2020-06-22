All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3621 Reynard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3621 Reynard Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3621 Reynard Way

3621 Reynard Way · (619) 630-5415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3621 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in South Mission Hills is this amazing 2br 1bth unit. It features an attached large one car garage with lots of shelving, storage, and room for a second space out front. Walk directly from your back patio right into your garage!

There is a washer/dryer hook up in garage. The floor plan is open with a large kitchen offering access out to the large patio, and room for a breakfast nook/dining table.

A Small Dog may be allowed with owner approval.

It's very rare that a unit comes available in this community. Great opportunity to live in one of the most highly desired neighborhoods in San Diego for a very reasonable rent.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Evan at 619-630-5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Reynard Way have any available units?
3621 Reynard Way has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Reynard Way have?
Some of 3621 Reynard Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Reynard Way currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Reynard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Reynard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Reynard Way is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Reynard Way offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Reynard Way does offer parking.
Does 3621 Reynard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Reynard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Reynard Way have a pool?
No, 3621 Reynard Way does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Reynard Way have accessible units?
No, 3621 Reynard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Reynard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Reynard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3621 Reynard Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity