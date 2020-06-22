3621 Reynard Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage

Nestled in South Mission Hills is this amazing 2br 1bth unit. It features an attached large one car garage with lots of shelving, storage, and room for a second space out front. Walk directly from your back patio right into your garage!



There is a washer/dryer hook up in garage. The floor plan is open with a large kitchen offering access out to the large patio, and room for a breakfast nook/dining table.



A Small Dog may be allowed with owner approval.



It's very rare that a unit comes available in this community. Great opportunity to live in one of the most highly desired neighborhoods in San Diego for a very reasonable rent.



