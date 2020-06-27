3617 Nassau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$400 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL! Recently remodeled STUDIO apartment in Lemon Grove/ College area! Shared washer/ dryer, back patio! Owner pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric! - $400 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL! (must move in by 8/27). Owner recently remodeled STUDIO apartment! Located on first floor. Front entry sliding door opens up to main space. Light beige colored laminate flooring throughout apartment. Contemporary white shaker cabinets with granite countertops. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove top! (Please note: apartment does not come with oven. We highly recommend purchasing Breville toaster oven!). Kitchen also includes island for additional bar stool seating. Large closet space for belongings. Bathroom includes shower, built in bath vanity and toilet. Large windows for open/ bright light! Secluded outdoor patio and shared washer/ dryer (shared with front unit only). Street parking only. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric!!



Cats okay with additional $10/m pet rent and $100 deposit. Sorry, NO dogs.



$1,295/ month, 12 month lease. $1,295 security deposit. Available now!

$37.00 application fee per person. Unit can be held up to 10 days once approved.



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 (619) 260-8121 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM



No Dogs Allowed



