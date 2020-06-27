All apartments in San Diego
3617 Nassau Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3617 Nassau Drive

3617 Nassau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Nassau Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$400 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL! Recently remodeled STUDIO apartment in Lemon Grove/ College area! Shared washer/ dryer, back patio! Owner pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric! - $400 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL! (must move in by 8/27). Owner recently remodeled STUDIO apartment! Located on first floor. Front entry sliding door opens up to main space. Light beige colored laminate flooring throughout apartment. Contemporary white shaker cabinets with granite countertops. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove top! (Please note: apartment does not come with oven. We highly recommend purchasing Breville toaster oven!). Kitchen also includes island for additional bar stool seating. Large closet space for belongings. Bathroom includes shower, built in bath vanity and toilet. Large windows for open/ bright light! Secluded outdoor patio and shared washer/ dryer (shared with front unit only). Street parking only. Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric!!

Cats okay with additional $10/m pet rent and $100 deposit. Sorry, NO dogs.

$1,295/ month, 12 month lease. $1,295 security deposit. Available now!
$37.00 application fee per person. Unit can be held up to 10 days once approved.

BY AGENT

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 (619) 260-8121 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5056343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Nassau Drive have any available units?
3617 Nassau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Nassau Drive have?
Some of 3617 Nassau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Nassau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Nassau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Nassau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Nassau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Nassau Drive offer parking?
No, 3617 Nassau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Nassau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Nassau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Nassau Drive have a pool?
No, 3617 Nassau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Nassau Drive have accessible units?
No, 3617 Nassau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Nassau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Nassau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
