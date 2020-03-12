All apartments in San Diego
3603 Ethan Allen

3603 Ethan Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Ethan Allen Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3603 Ethan Allen Available 08/15/19 Bay Park - Amazing Mission Bay Views with easy highway access - Spectacular Mission Bay views in this remodeled home. 1,750 square feet all on one level.
BIG picture windows frame the sit down bay views from any vantage point.
Large master bedroom with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Big home office could easily serve as the third bedroom.
Central heating and AC
Big two car garage with full laundry, work benches and overhead storage rack.
Ideally located just minutes from San Diego's best beaches, Mission Bay Park, airport and Petco Park.

(RLNE3524236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Ethan Allen have any available units?
3603 Ethan Allen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Ethan Allen have?
Some of 3603 Ethan Allen's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Ethan Allen currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Ethan Allen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Ethan Allen pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 Ethan Allen is pet friendly.
Does 3603 Ethan Allen offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Ethan Allen offers parking.
Does 3603 Ethan Allen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Ethan Allen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Ethan Allen have a pool?
No, 3603 Ethan Allen does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Ethan Allen have accessible units?
No, 3603 Ethan Allen does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Ethan Allen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Ethan Allen does not have units with dishwashers.
