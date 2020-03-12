Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3603 Ethan Allen Available 08/15/19 Bay Park - Amazing Mission Bay Views with easy highway access - Spectacular Mission Bay views in this remodeled home. 1,750 square feet all on one level.

BIG picture windows frame the sit down bay views from any vantage point.

Large master bedroom with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Big home office could easily serve as the third bedroom.

Central heating and AC

Big two car garage with full laundry, work benches and overhead storage rack.

Ideally located just minutes from San Diego's best beaches, Mission Bay Park, airport and Petco Park.



(RLNE3524236)