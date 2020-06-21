3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Upgraged 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Carmel Valley - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in the Heart of Carmel Valley! Complex has pool, tennis courts and club house. Washer/Dryer Hook included. Water/Trash Included. 1 covered parking spot. Location, location, location...Close to shopping, 5, 805, and 56 freeways, parks, and great school district.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated cabinets, counters and appliances. Ref, Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Beautiful Tile Flooring & High ceilings in in the house, Granite Counter tops, 1 covered parking spot close to unit. Central AC/ Heat. Large private patio. Fireplace in living room. Washer/Dryer included. No Pets, No Smoking. Water/Trash Paid.



Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



