All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217

3575 Caminito El Rincon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3575 Caminito El Rincon, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Upgraged 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Carmel Valley - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in the Heart of Carmel Valley! Complex has pool, tennis courts and club house. Washer/Dryer Hook included. Water/Trash Included. 1 covered parking spot. Location, location, location...Close to shopping, 5, 805, and 56 freeways, parks, and great school district.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Updated cabinets, counters and appliances. Ref, Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Beautiful Tile Flooring & High ceilings in in the house, Granite Counter tops, 1 covered parking spot close to unit. Central AC/ Heat. Large private patio. Fireplace in living room. Washer/Dryer included. No Pets, No Smoking. Water/Trash Paid.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 have any available units?
3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 have?
Some of 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 currently offering any rent specials?
3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 pet-friendly?
No, 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 offer parking?
Yes, 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 does offer parking.
Does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 have a pool?
Yes, 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 has a pool.
Does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 have accessible units?
No, 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3575 Caminito El Rincon Unit 217 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University