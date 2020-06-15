3535 Monair Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking pool racquetball court

This beautiful 2 bed/1.5 bath condo is available now. Just renovated with new laminate flooring throughout unit and new kitchen cabinets! (Pictures of living room/stairs do not reflect updated flooring) The upstairs bedrooms are both extra large - 13.5' x 13.5' and 13' x 13' - with large closets, balcony and ceiling fans in each. One assigned carport spot and another permit for unassigned resident parking. Kitchen has washing machine, washer and dryer are in unit. Back patio for outdoor eating and entertaining. Complex has racquetball court and pool/jacuzzi for resident use.



Easy access to 5/805/52/8 freeways means an easy commute to downtown, UTC, Kearny Mesa and easy trip to PB, North Park, Hillcrest, or Little Italy for fun. Close to Costco, Sprouts, Vons, multiple restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms. $2500 a month and one month security deposit before move in, minimum 12 month lease. No pets.