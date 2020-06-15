All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

3535 Monair Dr

3535 Monair Drive · (858) 472-6734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3535 Monair Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
pool
racquetball court
This beautiful 2 bed/1.5 bath condo is available now. Just renovated with new laminate flooring throughout unit and new kitchen cabinets! (Pictures of living room/stairs do not reflect updated flooring) The upstairs bedrooms are both extra large - 13.5' x 13.5' and 13' x 13' - with large closets, balcony and ceiling fans in each. One assigned carport spot and another permit for unassigned resident parking. Kitchen has washing machine, washer and dryer are in unit. Back patio for outdoor eating and entertaining. Complex has racquetball court and pool/jacuzzi for resident use.

Easy access to 5/805/52/8 freeways means an easy commute to downtown, UTC, Kearny Mesa and easy trip to PB, North Park, Hillcrest, or Little Italy for fun. Close to Costco, Sprouts, Vons, multiple restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms. $2500 a month and one month security deposit before move in, minimum 12 month lease. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Monair Dr have any available units?
3535 Monair Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Monair Dr have?
Some of 3535 Monair Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Monair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Monair Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Monair Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Monair Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3535 Monair Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Monair Dr does offer parking.
Does 3535 Monair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Monair Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Monair Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3535 Monair Dr has a pool.
Does 3535 Monair Dr have accessible units?
No, 3535 Monair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Monair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Monair Dr has units with dishwashers.
