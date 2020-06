Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wow! Almost 900 sq. ft. contemporary Urban Loft with 1.5 bathrooms. Unit features an open plan with full windows for great natural light. Unit includes great views from a large inviting balcony, high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer & 1 assigned underground parking space. Located in Little Italy, blocks away from great restaurants & entertainment. Also, minutes away from everything downtown offer! Available Feb 4th!