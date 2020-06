Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The sun shines through the many windows of this perfect 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Detached North Park home welcoming you to a light & bright, open floorplan. This property boasts a private one car garage, awesome yard & balcony, an in-house Washer/Dryer, plus a remodeled kitchen & bathroom. Walk or bike to all of your favorites North Park spots from this central location minutes to all! Don't miss this one, it will be gone before you know it.