3464 Coastline Pl

2bd 2ba 2car attached tandem Garage - **JUST LISTED**



Beautiful 1227 sq. ft. 2bd 2ba Townhouse located in the private & gated Bay of Point Loma Community, this property is conveniently located to shopping, dining and just minutes to the beaches, Shelter Island, San Diego Lindbergh Airport, Naval Base Point Loma, downtown San Diego, US Coast Guard station, MCRD and much more...



This property is spacious and modern with custom paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring, front load washer/dryer, private patio and attached tandem 2 car garage with additional storage space.

Community offers pool, spa, BBQ area with picnic tables and playground area.

Small pets ok with approval and additional deposit. Easy access to major freeways.



