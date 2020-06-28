All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3464 Coastline Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3464 Coastline Pl
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

3464 Coastline Pl

3464 Coastline Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3464 Coastline Place, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2bd 2ba 2car attached tandem Garage - **JUST LISTED**

Beautiful 1227 sq. ft. 2bd 2ba Townhouse located in the private & gated Bay of Point Loma Community, this property is conveniently located to shopping, dining and just minutes to the beaches, Shelter Island, San Diego Lindbergh Airport, Naval Base Point Loma, downtown San Diego, US Coast Guard station, MCRD and much more...

This property is spacious and modern with custom paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring, front load washer/dryer, private patio and attached tandem 2 car garage with additional storage space.
Community offers pool, spa, BBQ area with picnic tables and playground area.
Small pets ok with approval and additional deposit. Easy access to major freeways.

*Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

*CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE2487844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 Coastline Pl have any available units?
3464 Coastline Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 Coastline Pl have?
Some of 3464 Coastline Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 Coastline Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3464 Coastline Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 Coastline Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3464 Coastline Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3464 Coastline Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3464 Coastline Pl offers parking.
Does 3464 Coastline Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3464 Coastline Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 Coastline Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3464 Coastline Pl has a pool.
Does 3464 Coastline Pl have accessible units?
No, 3464 Coastline Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 Coastline Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3464 Coastline Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University