San Diego, CA
3416 Voyager Cir
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

3416 Voyager Cir

3416 Voyager Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Voyager Circle, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3416 Voyager Cir Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom in East Bluffs - Here is a great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 2 car attached garage. Approx 1700 sq ft. Home is light and bright with upgraded kitchen and hardwood-like floors. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Private patio with low maintenance yard. Property is located in a prime location close to shopping, dining and freeways. Just a short distance to award winning schools. Available early June. No pets will be allowed.

Please contact us today to schedule an appointment to view.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Voyager Cir have any available units?
3416 Voyager Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Voyager Cir have?
Some of 3416 Voyager Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Voyager Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Voyager Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Voyager Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Voyager Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3416 Voyager Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Voyager Cir offers parking.
Does 3416 Voyager Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Voyager Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Voyager Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3416 Voyager Cir has a pool.
Does 3416 Voyager Cir have accessible units?
No, 3416 Voyager Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Voyager Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Voyager Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
