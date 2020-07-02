3245 Lowell Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Darling Cottage Home - Fabulous Point Loma Home with Garage. Home features a large yard with great deck. Hard wood floors inside with updated kitchen. Mountain and Downtown City views in the distance. The Home is conveniently located within a short drive to Nimitz Blvd and Rosecrans St. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today!



1 Year Lease. Landscaping Provided. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Small Pets Negotiable Under 20 Pounds. $500 increased security deposit if approved.



***No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



(RLNE5196155)