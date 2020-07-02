All apartments in San Diego
3245 Lowell Street

3245 Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Lowell Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Darling Cottage Home - Fabulous Point Loma Home with Garage. Home features a large yard with great deck. Hard wood floors inside with updated kitchen. Mountain and Downtown City views in the distance. The Home is conveniently located within a short drive to Nimitz Blvd and Rosecrans St. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today!

1 Year Lease. Landscaping Provided. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Small Pets Negotiable Under 20 Pounds. $500 increased security deposit if approved.

***No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5196155)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Lowell Street have any available units?
3245 Lowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Lowell Street have?
Some of 3245 Lowell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Lowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Lowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Lowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Lowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Lowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Lowell Street offers parking.
Does 3245 Lowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Lowell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Lowell Street have a pool?
No, 3245 Lowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Lowell Street have accessible units?
No, 3245 Lowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Lowell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Lowell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

