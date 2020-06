Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

This home 3 bedroom home, is located in a Resort Style Community that has pools, hot tub, gym, tennis courts and much more. New carpet, fresh paint large open kitchen, your own backyard, and a cosy fireplace to relax in front of. Close to the 15 and 8 free-way to get you where you need to go fast. You won't want to miss out on this on.