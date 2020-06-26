Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access pet friendly

2BD 1.5BA, BAY PARK EAST TOWNHOME - Recently Remodeled, Parking, Pool - *****AVAILABLE NOW****



Located east of Bay Park / Pacific Beach



2983 Cowley Way #78

San Diego, CA 92117



Cross Street: Iroquois Ave.



2 Bedroom

1.5 Bath

Estimated 987 SqFt

2 Story



The townhome was remodeled in 2018



Newer Kitchen Cabinets

Quartz Countertops in Kitchen

Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room

Breakfast Bar

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Newer Sink & Fixture



Light / Airy Floorplan

Natural Paint Throughout

Rear Balcony with view of Tecolote Canyon

Upstairs: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half Bath

Downstairs: Both Bedrooms, Full Bath

Quartz Bathroom Counters

Wood Laminate Flooring in Bathrooms and Bedrooms

Newer Bathroom Cabinets and Fixtures

Ceiling Fan in the Living Room



Heat

No A/C

Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups ONLY

Storage Closet in Parking Space

1 Covered Parking Space



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Pool



CLOSE TO:

South Clairemont Recreation Center

Interstate 5

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

Tecolote Canyon Golf Course



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable / Phone / Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance mandatory

Security Deposit $1895.00



PET INFORMATION:

No Pets Allowed as per owner

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



