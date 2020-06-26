Amenities
2BD 1.5BA, BAY PARK EAST TOWNHOME - Recently Remodeled, Parking, Pool - *****AVAILABLE NOW****
Located east of Bay Park / Pacific Beach
2983 Cowley Way #78
San Diego, CA 92117
Cross Street: Iroquois Ave.
2 Bedroom
1.5 Bath
Estimated 987 SqFt
2 Story
The townhome was remodeled in 2018
Newer Kitchen Cabinets
Quartz Countertops in Kitchen
Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room
Breakfast Bar
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Newer Sink & Fixture
Light / Airy Floorplan
Natural Paint Throughout
Rear Balcony with view of Tecolote Canyon
Upstairs: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half Bath
Downstairs: Both Bedrooms, Full Bath
Quartz Bathroom Counters
Wood Laminate Flooring in Bathrooms and Bedrooms
Newer Bathroom Cabinets and Fixtures
Ceiling Fan in the Living Room
Heat
No A/C
Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups ONLY
Storage Closet in Parking Space
1 Covered Parking Space
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool
CLOSE TO:
South Clairemont Recreation Center
Interstate 5
Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
Tecolote Canyon Golf Course
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable / Phone / Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit $1895.00
PET INFORMATION:
No Pets Allowed as per owner
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Pets Allowed
