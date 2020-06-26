All apartments in San Diego
2983 Cowley Way #78

2983 Cowley Way · No Longer Available
Location

2983 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
2BD 1.5BA, BAY PARK EAST TOWNHOME - Recently Remodeled, Parking, Pool - *****AVAILABLE NOW****

Located east of Bay Park / Pacific Beach

2983 Cowley Way #78
San Diego, CA 92117

Cross Street: Iroquois Ave.

2 Bedroom
1.5 Bath
Estimated 987 SqFt
2 Story

The townhome was remodeled in 2018

Newer Kitchen Cabinets
Quartz Countertops in Kitchen
Wood Laminate Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room
Breakfast Bar
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Newer Sink & Fixture

Light / Airy Floorplan
Natural Paint Throughout
Rear Balcony with view of Tecolote Canyon
Upstairs: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Half Bath
Downstairs: Both Bedrooms, Full Bath
Quartz Bathroom Counters
Wood Laminate Flooring in Bathrooms and Bedrooms
Newer Bathroom Cabinets and Fixtures
Ceiling Fan in the Living Room

Heat
No A/C
Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups ONLY
Storage Closet in Parking Space
1 Covered Parking Space

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Pool

CLOSE TO:
South Clairemont Recreation Center
Interstate 5
Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
Tecolote Canyon Golf Course

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable / Phone / Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit $1895.00

PET INFORMATION:
No Pets Allowed as per owner
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4121398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2983 Cowley Way #78 have any available units?
2983 Cowley Way #78 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2983 Cowley Way #78 have?
Some of 2983 Cowley Way #78's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2983 Cowley Way #78 currently offering any rent specials?
2983 Cowley Way #78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2983 Cowley Way #78 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2983 Cowley Way #78 is pet friendly.
Does 2983 Cowley Way #78 offer parking?
Yes, 2983 Cowley Way #78 offers parking.
Does 2983 Cowley Way #78 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2983 Cowley Way #78 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2983 Cowley Way #78 have a pool?
Yes, 2983 Cowley Way #78 has a pool.
Does 2983 Cowley Way #78 have accessible units?
No, 2983 Cowley Way #78 does not have accessible units.
Does 2983 Cowley Way #78 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2983 Cowley Way #78 has units with dishwashers.
