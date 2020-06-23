All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2980 Alta View Drive i203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2980 Alta View Drive i203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2980 Alta View Drive i203

2980 Alta View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2980 Alta View Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Paradise Hills Condominium for Rent - Paradise Hills Condominium for Rent
Estimated available date is 2/1/18
This condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, balcony and parking space and off street parking in this gated community.

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan leading to the unit balcony.

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. All bedrooms and living room are carpeted.The condominum has its own stackable washer/dryer.

No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 54, 805 and interstate freeway 5, close to Downtown San Diego and Mission Valley

Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Rent is $1700, Deposit is $1800
Looking for a 1 year lease.
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.
Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back

(RLNE3446009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 have any available units?
2980 Alta View Drive i203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 have?
Some of 2980 Alta View Drive i203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 Alta View Drive i203 currently offering any rent specials?
2980 Alta View Drive i203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 Alta View Drive i203 pet-friendly?
No, 2980 Alta View Drive i203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 offer parking?
Yes, 2980 Alta View Drive i203 offers parking.
Does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2980 Alta View Drive i203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 have a pool?
No, 2980 Alta View Drive i203 does not have a pool.
Does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 have accessible units?
No, 2980 Alta View Drive i203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 Alta View Drive i203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2980 Alta View Drive i203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University