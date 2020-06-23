2980 Alta View Drive i203

Amenities

Estimated available date is 2/1/18

This condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, balcony and parking space and off street parking in this gated community.



Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan leading to the unit balcony.



The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. All bedrooms and living room are carpeted.The condominum has its own stackable washer/dryer.



No Pets

This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 54, 805 and interstate freeway 5, close to Downtown San Diego and Mission Valley



Tenant pays for electricity.



To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.



Rent is $1700, Deposit is $1800

Looking for a 1 year lease.

Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.

Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916

Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976

Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.

Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back



