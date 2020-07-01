2914 Mobley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Currently rented 5 bedroom 5 bathroom house. The house consists of two large bedrooms downstairs about 13 X 16 with private bathrooms one with shower and the other with tub. They both overlook a magnificent canyon very private. High vaulted ceilings, no need for air conditioning. The third bedroom is smallest about 8X10 with a bathroom across hall way. Roomy kitchen with a large family and dining area adjoined. Upstairs is a master bedroom with a large walk in closet, fireplace and a bonus room. Two car garage, driveway and surround are pavers, Gardener included, Large laundry room, BBQ area, access to canyon for walks or runs, Property will be available to view on August 1, 2017, this property rents quickly, gather your buddies rent by the room, all will be required to a credit check. 1st, last and security deposit, are required to move in.