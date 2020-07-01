All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 16 2020 at 9:55 AM

2914 Mobley Street

2914 Mobley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2914 Mobley Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Currently rented 5 bedroom 5 bathroom house. The house consists of two large bedrooms downstairs about 13 X 16 with private bathrooms one with shower and the other with tub. They both overlook a magnificent canyon very private. High vaulted ceilings, no need for air conditioning. The third bedroom is smallest about 8X10 with a bathroom across hall way. Roomy kitchen with a large family and dining area adjoined. Upstairs is a master bedroom with a large walk in closet, fireplace and a bonus room. Two car garage, driveway and surround are pavers, Gardener included, Large laundry room, BBQ area, access to canyon for walks or runs, Property will be available to view on August 1, 2017, this property rents quickly, gather your buddies rent by the room, all will be required to a credit check. 1st, last and security deposit, are required to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Mobley Street have any available units?
2914 Mobley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Mobley Street have?
Some of 2914 Mobley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Mobley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Mobley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Mobley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Mobley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2914 Mobley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Mobley Street offers parking.
Does 2914 Mobley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Mobley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Mobley Street have a pool?
No, 2914 Mobley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Mobley Street have accessible units?
No, 2914 Mobley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Mobley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Mobley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

