2913 A St Unit 9

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom in desired Golden Hill community. - email christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space) to set up an appointment. Please add the address in the subject line!
LISTING DETAIL
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the Golden Hill community. This home offers, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage in the kitchen, spacious living areas! This unit is minutes from the freeway, shops, restaurants and more!
This large 2 bed 2 bath 965 sqft home features:
* Patio
* Tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen
* Carpet in the bedrooms and living room
* Modern bathrooms
* Large closets
* Close to Balboa Park, schools, freeways
BONUS: Washer/Dryer included in rental
Address: 2913 A Street Unit 9, San Diego, CA 92102
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets allowed in this property
To find out more about this home email:
Chris Vasilakis
Email: Christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space)
Advent Property Management
http://www.adventmgmt.com
CALBRE#01861996
(RLNE5066372)