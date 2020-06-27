All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

2913 A St Unit 9

2913 a Street · No Longer Available
Location

2913 a Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom in desired Golden Hill community. - email christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space) to set up an appointment. Please add the address in the subject line!

LISTING DETAIL
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the Golden Hill community. This home offers, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage in the kitchen, spacious living areas! This unit is minutes from the freeway, shops, restaurants and more!

This large 2 bed 2 bath 965 sqft home features:
* Patio
* Tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen
* Carpet in the bedrooms and living room
* Modern bathrooms
* Large closets
* Close to Balboa Park, schools, freeways
BONUS: Washer/Dryer included in rental

Address: 2913 A Street Unit 9, San Diego, CA 92102
Security Deposit same as rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets allowed in this property

To find out more about this home email:
Chris Vasilakis
Email: Christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space)
Advent Property Management
http://www.adventmgmt.com
CALBRE#01861996

(RLNE5066372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 A St Unit 9 have any available units?
2913 A St Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 A St Unit 9 have?
Some of 2913 A St Unit 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 A St Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
2913 A St Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 A St Unit 9 pet-friendly?
No, 2913 A St Unit 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2913 A St Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 2913 A St Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 2913 A St Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 A St Unit 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 A St Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 2913 A St Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 2913 A St Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 2913 A St Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 A St Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 A St Unit 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
