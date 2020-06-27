2913 A St Unit 9

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom in desired Golden Hill community. - email christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space) to set up an appointment. Please add the address in the subject line!



LISTING DETAIL

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the Golden Hill community. This home offers, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage in the kitchen, spacious living areas! This unit is minutes from the freeway, shops, restaurants and more!



This large 2 bed 2 bath 965 sqft home features:

* Patio

* Tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen

* Carpet in the bedrooms and living room

* Modern bathrooms

* Large closets

* Close to Balboa Park, schools, freeways

BONUS: Washer/Dryer included in rental



Address: 2913 A Street Unit 9, San Diego, CA 92102

Security Deposit same as rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable and Phone

No Smoking allowed in this property

No Pets allowed in this property



To find out more about this home email:

Chris Vasilakis

Email: Christinavasilakis@ yahoo.com(no space)

Advent Property Management

http://www.adventmgmt.com

CALBRE#01861996



(RLNE5066372)