Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bed 1 bath back unit condo is low maintenance and move in ready! Remodeled with garbage disposal, stove, and ceiling fans.

-Water, trash, gas and electric included in rent.

Call today to schedule a showing! 619-371-5688

We are walking distance to the supermarket, schools, public transportation, freeways, and only minutes away to the trolley