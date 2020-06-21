Amenities

2770 2nd Ave #112 Available 07/08/20 Awesome Location!! Bankers Hill 2/2.5 Condo with office! Secured Parking! Walk to Everything! Small Pets OK. - BRAND NEW KICHEN. One of kind, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in a wonderful Bankers Hill cul de sac location! Situated directly on a peaceful canyon, the VIEWS are lush and green out every window. A short stroll, and you're in Hillcrest or at the footbridge to Balboa. Park your cars in the two gated underground PARKING spots and forget about them: it's SO WALKABLE!



The home features A BRAND NEW, NEVER BEEN USED KITCHEN, generous room sizes, dining room and living room are open plan and spacious. Also INCLUDES AN OFFICE/DEN off the kitchen. A large sliding door off the living area opens wide to a balcony to let the cool canyon breezes into the main living space. The bright kitchen has JUST been installed with brand new, top of the line appliances All the appliances you'll need are there: dishwasher, range, IN-UNIT FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, plus brand new stainless steel built-in microwave , stove and double door refrigerator. The property is perfect from start to finish. LED lighting and fresh paint throughout and lots of one of-a kind custom finishes. Electronic keypad entry and steps to the secured underground parking with lockable storage.



The master suite features a large double vanity bath, two ample size closets, and more canyon views. Luxury remodeled bathrooms and custom built-ins throughout.



The entire property is beautifully maintained with a grand central fountain area bursting with greenery. A well-maintained common barbecue is available for residents use. INCLUDES WATER, sewer and trash service.



PETS WELCOME! Under 40 lbs, subject to approval, additional $500 pet security and monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two (2) excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



(RLNE4801917)