Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2770 2nd Ave #112

2770 2nd Avenue · (619) 800-6567 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2770 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2770 2nd Ave #112 · Avail. Jul 8

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
2770 2nd Ave #112 Available 07/08/20 Awesome Location!! Bankers Hill 2/2.5 Condo with office! Secured Parking! Walk to Everything! Small Pets OK. - BRAND NEW KICHEN. One of kind, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in a wonderful Bankers Hill cul de sac location! Situated directly on a peaceful canyon, the VIEWS are lush and green out every window. A short stroll, and you're in Hillcrest or at the footbridge to Balboa. Park your cars in the two gated underground PARKING spots and forget about them: it's SO WALKABLE!

The home features A BRAND NEW, NEVER BEEN USED KITCHEN, generous room sizes, dining room and living room are open plan and spacious. Also INCLUDES AN OFFICE/DEN off the kitchen. A large sliding door off the living area opens wide to a balcony to let the cool canyon breezes into the main living space. The bright kitchen has JUST been installed with brand new, top of the line appliances All the appliances you'll need are there: dishwasher, range, IN-UNIT FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, plus brand new stainless steel built-in microwave , stove and double door refrigerator. The property is perfect from start to finish. LED lighting and fresh paint throughout and lots of one of-a kind custom finishes. Electronic keypad entry and steps to the secured underground parking with lockable storage.

The master suite features a large double vanity bath, two ample size closets, and more canyon views. Luxury remodeled bathrooms and custom built-ins throughout.

The entire property is beautifully maintained with a grand central fountain area bursting with greenery. A well-maintained common barbecue is available for residents use. INCLUDES WATER, sewer and trash service.

PETS WELCOME! Under 40 lbs, subject to approval, additional $500 pet security and monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two (2) excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

(RLNE4801917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 2nd Ave #112 have any available units?
2770 2nd Ave #112 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2770 2nd Ave #112 have?
Some of 2770 2nd Ave #112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 2nd Ave #112 currently offering any rent specials?
2770 2nd Ave #112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 2nd Ave #112 pet-friendly?
No, 2770 2nd Ave #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2770 2nd Ave #112 offer parking?
Yes, 2770 2nd Ave #112 does offer parking.
Does 2770 2nd Ave #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2770 2nd Ave #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 2nd Ave #112 have a pool?
No, 2770 2nd Ave #112 does not have a pool.
Does 2770 2nd Ave #112 have accessible units?
No, 2770 2nd Ave #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 2nd Ave #112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2770 2nd Ave #112 has units with dishwashers.
