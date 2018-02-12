All apartments in San Diego
2724 Tokalon Street

2724 Tokalon Street · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

2724 Tokalon Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2724 Tokalon Street Available 07/27/19 Bay Park, 2724 Tokalon St, Panoramic Ocean and Bay Views, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener - Welcome home to this truly amazing single level home with panoramic Bay and Ocean views. Ceramic tile entry floors. Spacious living room has a fireplace and skylight. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and quartz counters. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has marble tile floors, marble vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, panoramic bay and ocean views, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard, marble tile bathroom floors, marble vanity and a tub/shower combo. Relax and enjoy the amazing sunset views from your rear yard.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3336384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Tokalon Street have any available units?
2724 Tokalon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Tokalon Street have?
Some of 2724 Tokalon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Tokalon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Tokalon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Tokalon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Tokalon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Tokalon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Tokalon Street offers parking.
Does 2724 Tokalon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 Tokalon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Tokalon Street have a pool?
No, 2724 Tokalon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Tokalon Street have accessible units?
No, 2724 Tokalon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Tokalon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Tokalon Street has units with dishwashers.
