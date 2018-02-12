Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2724 Tokalon Street Available 07/27/19 Bay Park, 2724 Tokalon St, Panoramic Ocean and Bay Views, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener - Welcome home to this truly amazing single level home with panoramic Bay and Ocean views. Ceramic tile entry floors. Spacious living room has a fireplace and skylight. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and quartz counters. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has marble tile floors, marble vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has His and Hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, panoramic bay and ocean views, sliding glass door leading to the rear yard, marble tile bathroom floors, marble vanity and a tub/shower combo. Relax and enjoy the amazing sunset views from your rear yard.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE3336384)