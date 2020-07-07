All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

2704 Prato Lane

2704 Prato Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Prato Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6be2cf000 ----
This newly carpeted and freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is centrally located in Mission Valley in the Escala HOA with convenient access to I-15 and all the shopping and restaurants the area has to offer.

The downstairs features an open floor plan with the dining area, living room, kitchen and powder room. There\'s also a enclosed patio off the dining area for grilling and relaxing. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring is a mix of easy to clean tile and wood laminate.

The upstairs contains the bedrooms, a laundry room complete with a front loading washer and dryer and ample storage for linens. The spacious master bedroom suite features two walk in closets and a bathroom featuring a separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms share a \"jack n\' jill\" bathroom.

The two car garage has ample storage cabinets and a shop table. This is truly a lovely home in the center of San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Prato Lane have any available units?
2704 Prato Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Prato Lane have?
Some of 2704 Prato Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Prato Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Prato Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Prato Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Prato Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2704 Prato Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Prato Lane offers parking.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Prato Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have a pool?
No, 2704 Prato Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have accessible units?
No, 2704 Prato Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Prato Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Prato Lane has units with dishwashers.

