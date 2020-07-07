2704 Prato Lane

Amenities

This newly carpeted and freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is centrally located in Mission Valley in the Escala HOA with convenient access to I-15 and all the shopping and restaurants the area has to offer.



The downstairs features an open floor plan with the dining area, living room, kitchen and powder room. There\'s also a enclosed patio off the dining area for grilling and relaxing. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. The flooring is a mix of easy to clean tile and wood laminate.



The upstairs contains the bedrooms, a laundry room complete with a front loading washer and dryer and ample storage for linens. The spacious master bedroom suite features two walk in closets and a bathroom featuring a separate tub and shower. The other two bedrooms share a \"jack n\' jill\" bathroom.



The two car garage has ample storage cabinets and a shop table. This is truly a lovely home in the center of San Diego.