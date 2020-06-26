All apartments in San Diego
266 E. Park Avenue

266 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

266 East Park Avenue, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic San Ysidro Home for Rent! - This is your opportunity to rent an affordably-priced remodeled single family home in San Diego! Situated on a large lot, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home was built in 1922, but has been remodeled to incorporate modern features, including a large kitchen space, large bathrooms, and laundry area. Very easy access to freeways, shopping, parks, schools, the international border, and so much more! Fully fenced yard will accommodate pets. Schedule a showing today to see this home before it is gone!

(RLNE5612788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 E. Park Avenue have any available units?
266 E. Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 266 E. Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
266 E. Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 E. Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 E. Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 266 E. Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 266 E. Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 266 E. Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 E. Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 E. Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 266 E. Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 266 E. Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 266 E. Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 266 E. Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 E. Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 E. Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 E. Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

