2652 Villas Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Available Now!!! This beautiful 2 bedroom unit with 3 bathrooms, with den/office features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances (all included in rent), upgraded cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, brazillian hardwood floors, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, central air conditioner, energy efficient windows, natural gas fireplace with electric ignition, private patio with natural gas hook up for your own barbecue, attached 2 car garage with a finished floor. Custom audio/visual built-in rack with 5.1 surround sound in family room is complete with a gas fireplace with electric ignition, the living room is wired for 5.1 surround sound and has a custom built-in for your television and electronics, high-end Casablanca ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, Cat5 wiring hub, upgraded Honeywell touch screen thermostat with wireless remote, custom built-in desk, bookshelves and cabinets in the den/office, stained glass clerestory windows, and a stunning fully tiled travertine master shower fitted with six Kohler water fixtures to give you that rain forest experience.

This beautiful gated community offers resort style living with lots of sun and views, a spectacular clubhouse, recreation center, featuring two pools, spa, gym, two tennis courts, a playground, and dog park. Escala is within minutes of shopping, dining, the trolley, public library, downtown and local beaches.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.