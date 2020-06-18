All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2652 Villas Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2652 Villas Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2652 Villas Way

2652 Villas Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2652 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available Now!!! This beautiful 2 bedroom unit with 3 bathrooms, with den/office features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances (all included in rent), upgraded cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, brazillian hardwood floors, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, central air conditioner, energy efficient windows, natural gas fireplace with electric ignition, private patio with natural gas hook up for your own barbecue, attached 2 car garage with a finished floor. Custom audio/visual built-in rack with 5.1 surround sound in family room is complete with a gas fireplace with electric ignition, the living room is wired for 5.1 surround sound and has a custom built-in for your television and electronics, high-end Casablanca ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, Cat5 wiring hub, upgraded Honeywell touch screen thermostat with wireless remote, custom built-in desk, bookshelves and cabinets in the den/office, stained glass clerestory windows, and a stunning fully tiled travertine master shower fitted with six Kohler water fixtures to give you that rain forest experience.
This beautiful gated community offers resort style living with lots of sun and views, a spectacular clubhouse, recreation center, featuring two pools, spa, gym, two tennis courts, a playground, and dog park. Escala is within minutes of shopping, dining, the trolley, public library, downtown and local beaches.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Villas Way have any available units?
2652 Villas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 Villas Way have?
Some of 2652 Villas Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 Villas Way currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Villas Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Villas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 Villas Way is pet friendly.
Does 2652 Villas Way offer parking?
Yes, 2652 Villas Way does offer parking.
Does 2652 Villas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 Villas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Villas Way have a pool?
Yes, 2652 Villas Way has a pool.
Does 2652 Villas Way have accessible units?
No, 2652 Villas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 Villas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 Villas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University